Leeds United have confirmed that talks are ongoing at Elland Road regarding the futures of both Liam Cooper and Jamie Shackleton. The pair are out of contract at the end of the season, but Leeds are in discussions with the pair over the possibility of extending their contracts.

That doesn’t mean that either Cooper or Shackleton will put pen to paper, of course, but as two of the club’s current longest-serving, supporters will have a soft spot for the pair. Cooper has made 284 appearances for Leeds after joining the club in 2014 and he skippered the side to promotion to the Premier League under Marcelo Bielsa.

Shackleton, on the other hand, has made 94 appearances for the Whites after working his way through the club’s academy ranks. With the above in mind, we take a look at Leeds’ longest serving, according to when they made their debut for the club.

1 . Liam Cooper Date of Leeds debut: 16 August 2014

2 . Patrick Bamford Date of Leeds debut: 11 August 2018

3 . Jamie Shackleton Date of Leeds debut: 11 August 2018

4 . Pascal Struijk Date of Leeds debut: 10 December 2019

5 . Illan Meslier Date of Leeds debut (while on loan from Lorient): 6 January 2020