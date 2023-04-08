It’s another huge round of Premier League fixtures this bank holiday weekend including eye catching clashes such as Manchester United vs Everton, Liverpool vs Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur vs Brighton & Hove Albion.

As for Leeds United, they are set to welcome Crystal Palace to Elland Road as Javi Gracia’s side look to open up a gap on the bottom three in their battle against relegation this season. Meanwhile, there are plenty of transfer news stories making headlines behind the scenes as the rumour mill keeps spinning.

The Whites have been heavily linked to an Italian international striker but they are not the only club from Europe or even the Premier League with the player said to have been ‘offered’ to at least five English clubs including Everton and West Ham United. Elsewhere, the Yorkshire club are also rumoured to have an interest in a £35 million valued goalkeeper who has previously been linked with Manchester United. Here are the latest Leeds United transfer news stories on Saturday, April 8:

Leeds United target ‘offered’ to five Premier League clubs

Per a report from HITC, Leeds United transfer target Mateo Retegui has been offered to five Premier League clubs in total. The 23-year old striker is currently playing for Tigres on loan from Boca Juniors in Argentina and has been earning rave reviews, also receiving his first two caps for the Italian men’s national side during the last international break.

Retegui has been described by Italian football icon Francesco Totti as ‘World Class’ so it’s understandable that so many clubs across Europe are being credited with an interest. It is reported that Leeds are one of the five clubs and the other four are Brentford, Everton, Crystal Palace and West Ham United.

Leeds United ‘in the market’ for Man Utd linked stopper

Leeds United are now being linked with goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili, the Valencia stopper who has previously been reported as a target for Manchester United. A report from Spanish outlet Fichajes claims that the Georgian could be on the Yorkshire club’s radar amid other reports linking Illan Meslier with a summer move away from Elland Road.