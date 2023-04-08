Rivals’ star winger poised to make comeback against Leeds United at Elland Road

Jurgen Klopp has confirmed Liverpool forward Luis Diaz will be “100 per cent” available to face Leeds United at Elland Road.

The Whites welcome the Merseyside club to West Yorkshire in a Monday night fixture on April 17, eight days after their crunch relegation encounter with Crystal Palace on Sunday.

Diaz has been out of action since picking up an injury against Arsenal in October before a set-back in training during the World Cup break extended his time out of action.

The Reds host Arsenal at Anfield on Sunday, with Klopp confirming he is unlikely to risk Diaz as he eyes a Leeds return for the international teammate of Luis Sinsterra.

Klopp said: “The plan with Luis is that he will be available 100 per cent for Leeds. Again, it looks good, everything is fine, but it was a long, long injury and so we have to be careful. We will probably not involve him for Sunday.”

Liverpool are set to have Virgi van Dijk back against the Gunners, meaning he is in line to face Leeds barring any further injury concerns.

Van Dijk missed the midweek draw with Chelsea with illness while midfielder Thiago has spent a number of months on the sidelines but has returned to training.

He may feature this weekend but he is another key Liverpool player who could make their comeback against Javi Gracia’s side.