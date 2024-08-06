Leeds United expect Saturday lunchtime's 2024/25 Championship fixture against Portsmouth to go ahead as planned despite suggestions on social media that fixtures across the English Football League could be postponed due to policing numbers in the wake of widespread civil unrest throughout the country.

Demonstrations, protests and general disorder has been reported across the United Kingdom in recent weeks leading to fears this weekend's football schedule could be affected due to strained policing resources.

Leeds United, however, do not anticipate policing issues ahead of their season opener against Portsmouth this Saturday with a club spokesperson confirming all officers currently booked for the fixture are still expected to be on duty at Elland Road and not subject to change at this time.

United hosted their final friendly of this summer's pre-season schedule last Saturday against Valencia which was attended by just shy of 33,000 people. At the same time in Leeds City Centre a protest and counter-protest, comprised of around 400 individuals, took place according to West Yorkshire Police.

"The event passed off largely without incident with one arrest being made," a WYP statement said.

"As people were leaving the area, a fight broke out on Millennium Square between around 10 to 12 males.

"Enquiries are ongoing and police have made a handful of arrests in connection with the incident.

"Officers would like to thank all those who protested peacefully and allowed the wider public to go about their business unaffected."

It is hoped any further planned demonstrations in Leeds which may clash with the Whites' fixtures will not require the postponement of games at Elland Road or the re-deployment of officers.

Leeds found itself at the forefront of national news last month following a large public disturbance in the Harehills region of the city where a double-decker bus was set alight and videos on social media appeared to show residents tipping a police car onto its roof.

Community leaders condemned the actions of those involved in the unrest with efforts since made to understand the root cause of the incident and better prevent against a repeat.

In 2011, riots across London caused England's friendly with the Netherlands at Wembley Stadium to be cancelled. Currently, no regional police force has called for the postponement of any fixtures in this weekend's EFL calendar.