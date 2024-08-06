Leeds United manager Daniel Farke is pleased with a 'successful' pre-season for the Whites but knows friendly fixtures and non-competitive encounters are nothing compared to the real thing which gets underway again this weekend.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds enter the 2024/25 Championship campaign among the favourites for automatic promotion back to the Premier League after missing out via the play-offs last term and have given themselves every chance of starting the season well with a strong performance on the pitch over the summer. While the likes of Archie Gray and Crysencio Summerville, protagonists of United's 90-point, third-place-finish during 2023/24, have been sold, plenty of key players remain whilst others such as right-back Jayden Bogle have been added in the summer transfer window.

The team have gone unbeaten in pre-season, defeating Harrogate Town, Lincoln City, Hannover 96, FC Schalke and latterly Valencia during their five friendly matches gearing up for the new campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following the 2-1 victory over top flight Spanish side Valencia, Farke described Leeds' now-completed summer schedule as a 'successful' endeavour but was quick to acknowledge friendly triumphs will be forgotten fairly quickly if their pre-season form does not translate to their opening day meeting with Portsmouth this Saturday.

"Overall it feels like a performance deserved an even bigger win than just 2-1," Farke told a media scrum at Elland Road last weekend. "It wasn’t perfect, we have space for improvement, but overall a really good game and a really good finish to an impressive pre-season so far.

"The bad thing is that there is no points for pre-season games, so we start next week. Pre-season is not just to be ready for the first game but also for the upcoming 46 games of the competition, so in terms of preparing for this marathon, we are in a pretty good way."

Leeds' most recent opponents finished ninth in LaLiga last season, whilst their upcoming visit from Portsmouth sees them take on the reigning League One champions. German duo Hannover and Schalke both compete in the country's Championship equivalent, while Lincoln and Harrogate are in League One and Two, respectively.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

United's last campaign saw them get off to a slow start, which ultimately contributed to the club's failure to clinch automatic promotion. It followed friendly defeats by Manchester United and AS Monaco, whilst also being preceded by wins over Nottingham Forest and Scottish Premiership outfit Hearts.

This time around, Leeds have a more settled squad to work with heading into their season opener, and although Gray and Summerville are yet to be replaced, the spine of the team remains solid from last term with the likes of Joe Rodon, Pascal Struijk and Ethan Ampadu expected to feature from the start on Saturday lunchtime.

Farke, though, insists there are no guarantees as to who makes his starting XI, saying he will study performances in training in the meantime to determine his line-up versus Pompey.

"They knew it was more or less the last chance to impress in the friendly, they needed to use each and every minute to impress, to work on their own rhythm and their confidence, fitness level and sharpness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The good thing is we still have one week and on the training pitch, there are many sessions left and they need to impress because nobody has a ticket for the starting line up next week.

"If you relax too much and don’t do it in training you are pretty quickly out of the starting line up. So for that it was a last chance in the friendly, important to give a good impression, but there are training sessions left and you have to be on it in that as well," the manager said.

Leeds host Portsmouth at Elland Road on Saturday afternoon - kick-off is 12:30pm.