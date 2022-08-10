Wolves man's 'perfect game' frustration raises Leeds United midfield question and reveals value of key transfer business

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A busy summer of transfer business promised a clean slate and a new-look Leeds on Saturday, when Elland Road was packed out with fans eager to cast off the anxiety of last season’s relegation scrap with a strong start to the Premier League season.

United manager Jesse Marsch handed four new signings their competitive debut in the opener against Wolves on an afternoon full of expectation in LS11.

It was honours even at the midway point after Rodrigo cancelled Daniel Podence’s early opener, and though Bruno Lage’s team came out on the front foot after the interval, Wolves couldn’t find another lead.

Leeds’ second goal, provided by opposing full-back Rayan Aït-Nouri, sealed the result of the match – from which Dendoncker felt his side should have taken more.

“We played a really good game, especially in the second-half, we were controlling until the 75th minute,” Dendoncker told the Wolverhampton Wanderers website.

“But then, they brought on a few fresh legs and I think we got a little bit tired towards the end, but except from that, I think we played the perfect game.

“It was just that we didn’t score.”

The 65th-minute introduction of Mateusz Klich was a crucial moment in the Whites’ win, as the experienced midfielder brought a security to the middle of the park which had been dominated by orange shirts in the early stages of the second half.

Last month, Marsch questioned the future of the Polish international, whose diminished playing time following the arrival of no less than three additional senior midfielders is set to negatively impact Klich’s bid to represent his country at Qatar 2022.

On Saturday, though, Klich’s substitute appearance was invaluable to the Whites and proved a departure to pursue his World Cup dream would be a great loss to Marsch’s side.

Later in the match, Marsch brought on three youngsters - Joe Gelhardt, Sam Greenwood and Crysencio Summerville – whose recent contract extensions have been praised by fans as some of the summer’s most vital business.

All aged 20, the trio were gamechangers in the eyes of Dendoncker, who felt his side’s own substitutes couldn’t offer the same.

“If you looked at our bench, it was just a really young bench – except for Boly and Coady,” Dendoncker admitted.

"And they brought on four players and that physicality can make a difference.”

