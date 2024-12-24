Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Willy Gnonto has made an incredible Leeds United declaration with a Christmas message to fans.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Whites star Willy Gnonto has declared his next aims with a message to Leeds United’s “incredible” fans.

Gnonto’s Leeds career looked over in the summer of 2023 when he submitted a transfer request but the Italian was eventually reintegrated back into Daniel Farke’s squad and then signed a new four-year deal the following summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gnonto has given his club’s fans plenty to cheer about since and the 21-year-old who joined the club back in September 2022 has expressed his gratitude for the “incredible” backing he gets from his club’s supporters.

The winger has chipped in with four goals and five assists so far this term - and hopes he is now on his way to reaching the next level of progress in his career.

Speaking to the YEP at the club’s annual Christmas visit to Leeds Children’s Hospital, Gnonto was asked what the next stages in his own game were and pondered: “I think I am probably in the next stage now. I feel like in the first two seasons I haven't played as much as I needed to do.

"The first season was exciting and everything but I didn't really play as much and the second season too so I feel like now I have already played nearly as much as I played in the first two seasons and I have already assisted more goals than I assisted in the first two seasons, I am nearly there with goals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I just want to really keep going, keep playing, keep being on it, keep being fit and make a difference if I can."

Pressed for a word on United’s fans and their support for him, Gnonto beamed: “It's always incredible. I have said it many times, I feel like as soon as I came here, the love that I felt, the love that my family felt too has been incredible so I am always really grateful, my family is grateful and I am really happy.

“I don't think I have done anything to deserve all this but at the same time, whenever I have the chance I try to give something back. I hope they see someone in me that can fight, that can maybe represent them on the pitch and that's what I want to do."