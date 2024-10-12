Leeds United can boast one of the biggest and most famous list of investors with few more well-known than Will Ferrell. The American actor was announced as a minority shareholder in May and got his first taste of Elland Road during last month’s 1-0 defeat against Burnley.

Ferrell, 56, will is part of an ever-growing list of limited partners who have money in the club but don’t make any decisions in the boardroom. That list includes some of the world’s most well-known athletes and celebrities from every industry, from actor Russell Crowe to multi-time Olympic gold medallist Michael Phelps and more recently, the Red Bull network.

There are now some major names from across the globe with a vested interest in United’s fortunes, and Ferrell is among the highest net worth individuals to have attached their name to the club since 49ers Enterprises bought out Andrea Radrizzani last summer. Take a look below to see where the actor ranks among his fellow investors.

T.J. McConnell The Indiana Pacers star has a current net worth of $5 million (£3.9 million)

Joe Staley The former NFL player, who spent his entire career with the San Francisco 49ers, is worth $12 million (£9.5 million)

Larry Nance Jr. The New Orleans Pelicans star has a reported net worth of $15 million (£11.9 million)

Erik Johnson Philadelphia Flyers defence Johnson is worth $42 million (£33.3 million)

Myles Jack The American football linebacker is currently a free agent and while his estimated net worth is $5 million, it is predicted to be closer to the $45-50 million (£35-39 million) mark