How much is Will Ferrell worth? Net worth compared to fellow Leeds United investors including Red Bull

Kyle Newbould
By Kyle Newbould

Central Football Reporter

Published 5th May 2024, 15:00 BST
Updated 12th Oct 2024, 17:00 BST

Leeds United are expected to confirm a new celebrity stakeholder in the coming days.

Leeds United can boast one of the biggest and most famous list of investors with few more well-known than Will Ferrell. The American actor was announced as a minority shareholder in May and got his first taste of Elland Road during last month’s 1-0 defeat against Burnley.

Ferrell, 56, will is part of an ever-growing list of limited partners who have money in the club but don’t make any decisions in the boardroom. That list includes some of the world’s most well-known athletes and celebrities from every industry, from actor Russell Crowe to multi-time Olympic gold medallist Michael Phelps and more recently, the Red Bull network.

There are now some major names from across the globe with a vested interest in United’s fortunes, and Ferrell is among the highest net worth individuals to have attached their name to the club since 49ers Enterprises bought out Andrea Radrizzani last summer. Take a look below to see where the actor ranks among his fellow investors.

The Indiana Pacers star has a current net worth of $5 million (£3.9 million)

1. T.J. McConnell

The Indiana Pacers star has a current net worth of $5 million (£3.9 million) | Getty Images

Photo Sales
The former NFL player, who spent his entire career with the San Francisco 49ers, is worth $12 million (£9.5 million)

2. Joe Staley

The former NFL player, who spent his entire career with the San Francisco 49ers, is worth $12 million (£9.5 million) | Getty Images

Photo Sales
The New Orleans Pelicans star has a reported net worth of $15 million (£11.9 million)

3. Larry Nance Jr.

The New Orleans Pelicans star has a reported net worth of $15 million (£11.9 million) | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Philadelphia Flyers defence Johnson is worth $42 million (£33.3 million)

4. Erik Johnson

Philadelphia Flyers defence Johnson is worth $42 million (£33.3 million) | Getty Images

Photo Sales
The American football linebacker is currently a free agent and while his estimated net worth is $5 million, it is predicted to be closer to the $45-50 million (£35-39 million) mark

5. Myles Jack

The American football linebacker is currently a free agent and while his estimated net worth is $5 million, it is predicted to be closer to the $45-50 million (£35-39 million) mark | Getty Images

Photo Sales
The Colorado Avalanche is said to be worth $56 million (£44.4 million)

6. Gabriel Landeskog

The Colorado Avalanche is said to be worth $56 million (£44.4 million) | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Daniel FarkeAndrea Radrizzani
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice