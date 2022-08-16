Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

United led twice against the Canaries but City striker Abu Kamara hit a double to ensure the Premier League 2 Division 2 points were shared at Thorp Arch.

Kamara struck from close range to cancel the Whites’ early lead, earned by 18-year-old Mateo Joseph who bagged his fifth goal in two games seven minutes into the fixture.

Summer signing Sonny Perkins restored United’s advantage after the interval, but Kamara was on hand again to spoil the party for the home side.

A late push for a third goal came to nothing and the draw sees Leeds fall to third in the league table after getting off to the perfect start with a 5-2 away victory at Derby County last week.

After the final whistle came too soon for a winner, Skubala claimed his side didn’t get the result they deserved.

“I think it was a really competitive game,” the academy boss told LUTV.

Leeds United Under 21 manager Michael Skubala.

“Norwich really set out their stall in terms of how they wanted to play in more of a block. And you know, we probably started a bit slow in terms of intensity but I think as the game went on, we should have won the game.

“In the second half, I was really impressed with our lads, should have got more goals but what a great competitive game that was.”

Cody Drameh, who dazzled on loan at Championship side Cardiff City last season, led the attack after Norwich’s second equaliser as United hunted a second successive win.

The right-back’s cross, via a cheeky flick by Joseph, troubled City keeper David Azaiya before Drameh put it on a plate for Crysencio Summerville, whose header struck the woodwork.

YORK, ENGLAND - JULY 07: Mateo Joseph of Leeds United celebrates after scoring their side's fourth goal during the Pre-Season Friendly between Leeds United and Blackpool at LNER Community Stadium on July 07, 2022 in York, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Skubala was delighted with his side’s relentless pursuit of the result.

"First and foremost, we keep going, we keep going and the identity of this team and the club is that we keep going no matter what,” Skubala said.

“I was really pleased with that at the end, even for the last pass we were in with Sam Greenwood.

"The attitude of the players has been first class.”