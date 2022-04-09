Why Kalvin Phillips was left out of Jesse Marsch's starting line up for Leeds United's Watford clash
Leeds United fans were disappointed to find that Kalvin Phillips was named on the bench for the Watford game.
The Whites star came through 24 minutes against Southampton at Elland Road last week after missing out on 14 Premier League games to a hamstring injury.
United supporters had hoped to see their key player return to the starting eleven for a crunch relegation clash against Watford on Saturday afternoon.
Leeds could draw a whopping nine points clear of the drop zone with a victory at Vicarage Road, with the need to prevent bottom-of-the-table rivals Watford from gaining ground on them an equal concern in this vital Premier League game.
But with Adam Forshaw dropping out of the squad with injury, it was not England international Phillips who replaced him but his German counterpart Robin Koch, sparking outrage among the Whites fanbase.Jesse Marsch explained that his decision was not tactical - the so-called Yorkshire Pirlo is not 100% fit.
"The one issue was just he didn't have a full training week," Marsch said.
"We're still trying to monitor him carefully to make sure that we're not jeopardising him in any way.
"We were hopeful to start him this match but wasn't quite ready.
"But no problem, I think he's at least 45 minutes fit and he'll be ready to go."