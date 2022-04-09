'Madness' - Leeds United fans agree that Jesse Marsch is wrong to leave key player on the bench for Watford clash

Adam Forshaw loses his place in Leeds United's line-up to face Watford, but Robin Koch replaces him instead of Kalvin Phillips. Fans have been reacting on social media:

By Flora Snelson
Saturday, 9th April 2022, 2:16 pm
Updated Saturday, 9th April 2022, 2:18 pm

@Deano_Murray: Phillips HAS to be starting…madness!!!

@Cynicalturtle: England's best CDM on the bench while our CB plays midfield.

@Alexjl30: Defenders in midfield again, lovely.

@Brian_in_jax: Really thought Forshaw and KP would start for us. That's the midfield I want.

@Sarahlufc_x: Where? is? Phillips? This is strange. JUST WIN I BEG

@Camgibbon: Why are we not starting Phillips?

Robin Koch returns to the Leeds United starting line up to face Watford. Pic: Alex Pantling.

@Bobski1989: Need to win and Phillips is on the bench.

@Flythewhiterose: Why hasn’t he started Phillips?! I don’t care if he isn’t 100%, this is a game we have to win! You start your best players! Forshaw must be ill. Koch’s not a midfielder for me, he’s a defender. BUT saying that, impact subs when needed, Watford are a weird side. Come on Leeds!

@StephenBarrett1: Bold move leaving out Philips!

@Ollieward_: No Phillips! Massive game today let’s hope this team selection pays off!

Leeds United head coach Jesse Marsch. Pic: George Wood.

@Oliverbutters16: Kalvin and Forshaw both fit but a CB in midfield!

@Kitchlarrr: Philips on bench but fit. Pathetic.

@Ronjide: Jesse doesn’t want to win.

Leeds United and England midfielder Kalvin Phillips is left on the bench. Pic: Marc Atkins.
