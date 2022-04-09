'Madness' - Leeds United fans agree that Jesse Marsch is wrong to leave key player on the bench for Watford clash
Adam Forshaw loses his place in Leeds United's line-up to face Watford, but Robin Koch replaces him instead of Kalvin Phillips. Fans have been reacting on social media:
@Deano_Murray: Phillips HAS to be starting…madness!!!
@Cynicalturtle: England's best CDM on the bench while our CB plays midfield.
@Alexjl30: Defenders in midfield again, lovely.
@Brian_in_jax: Really thought Forshaw and KP would start for us. That's the midfield I want.
@Sarahlufc_x: Where? is? Phillips? This is strange. JUST WIN I BEG
@Camgibbon: Why are we not starting Phillips?
@Bobski1989: Need to win and Phillips is on the bench.
@Flythewhiterose: Why hasn’t he started Phillips?! I don’t care if he isn’t 100%, this is a game we have to win! You start your best players! Forshaw must be ill. Koch’s not a midfielder for me, he’s a defender. BUT saying that, impact subs when needed, Watford are a weird side. Come on Leeds!
@StephenBarrett1: Bold move leaving out Philips!
@Ollieward_: No Phillips! Massive game today let’s hope this team selection pays off!
@Oliverbutters16: Kalvin and Forshaw both fit but a CB in midfield!
@Kitchlarrr: Philips on bench but fit. Pathetic.
@Ronjide: Jesse doesn’t want to win.