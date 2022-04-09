The 73-year-old has taken charge of a whopping sixteen clubs since 1980, when he made his managerial debut at non-league side Gainsborough Trinity.

In a career spanning five decades, Warnock achieved Premier League promotions with Sheffield United, Queens Park Rangers, and Cardiff City.

It was hoped that Warnock might put an end to Leeds United's eight-year exile from the top flight when he took charge of the West Yorkshire side in February 2012.

Taking over from caretaker manager Neil Redfearn midway through the 2011-2012 season, Warnock led Leeds to a 14th-place finish before using the summer transfer window to overhaul the Whites squad - with the likes of El Hadji Diouf and Steve Morison coming in while Robert Snodgrass and Adam Clayton were moved on.

The revamp was initially successful, with United competing in the top half of the Championship table in the early stages of the season, but as they sank down the rankings in the spring of 2013, Warnock was sacked on April 1 after a string of dismal results.

The former winger has since managed Rotherham United and Cardiff City before his most recent appointment at Middlesborough.

Former Leeds United boss Neil Warnock. Pic: Ben Hoskins.

'Boro and Warnock parted ways in November and on Saturday, the Sheffield-born manager revealed live on Soccer Saturday that it was his last role in management.

"I just thought it was the right time, really, coming towards the end of the season, there's not really a job you're going to get before then," he said. "I've had a good run really. I'm enjoying things I've not done for years, I'm having a lot of time with the family, my dogs and I've taken up cycling too.

"I'm not saying the enthusiasm's gone, I've not lost that, but when I see some of my friends who are struggling health wise, there comes a time where you have to let your family enjoy a little bit more of your time, in particular my wife Sharon.

"When you're a manager you're very selfish, you take your job home with you whether you're on a high or a low and it's very difficult for your wife and kids."

Leeds United attackers El Hadji Diouf and Luke Varney celebrate. Pic: Andrew Yates.

Having taken charge of over 1,600 matches in his career, Warnock holds the record for the most games managed in English football.

Warnock will miss the job but expects to find a similar buzz elsewhere.

"It's hard to replicate the final whistle when you've won a game, there's nothing quite like that in normal life, and you have to realise you're not going to get that buzz again in that situation," Warnock told Sky Sports.

"But I'm doing a couple of evenings in the theatre, and I imagine I'll still be nervous before them!"