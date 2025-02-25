Leeds United’s red-hot striker got his customary goal during Monday’s comeback win at Bramall Lane.

Joel Piroe was not happy with the lack of service his Leeds United teammates provided during Monday’s 3-1 win at Sheffield United - but all was forgiven when he belted in a customary goal.

Piroe scored Leeds’ third and final goal to complete a second comeback in the space of eight days, with Daniel Farke’s side again coming from 1-0 down to win it late on. Junior Firpo cancelled out a first-half Illan Meslier own-goal mid-way through the second-half before Ao Tanaka’s deft header won it on 89 minutes, sending the away end into rapture.

Tanaka’s winner came a little earlier than Pascal Struijk’s last week and so there was still time for Leeds to grab a third, with Dan James racing away before a simple pass allowed Piroe the time to rifle an effort beyond Blades goalkeeper Michael Cooper. That’s five in six games for the Dutchman, who was in good spirits post-match despite previous grievances.

“The belief was there from the start,” Piroe told Sky Sports following Monday’s massive win. “We said at half-time, the moment we score one we’ll be able to score a second as well. It doesn't matter if it is 88 minutes or 90, we always keep believing.

“I felt like the opportunity [to score] was there more often. I was already complaining that they should pass it more often. I'm just happy to contribute as well.”

Piroe is now on 15 league goals for the season, taking him level with Norwich City’s Borja Sainz in the Golden Boot race, and his belting effort reignited the away-end chaos that started with Firpo’s leveller and continued long after full-time. Daniel Farke was a notable absence, with the German high up on the gantry due to a one-game touchline ban, but even the injured Ethan Ampadu headed across the pitch.

Goalscorers Firpo, Tanaka and Piroe got their flowers from the travelling support, as did former Sheffield United defender Jayden Bogle. And Leeds fans kept the away-end celebrations going as their heroes skipped down the tunnel.

“It’s beautiful, it's what they deserve as well,” Piroe added of the post-match scenes in the away end. “They've been outstanding even when we concede early goals, they keep believing in us and we feel it from them.”

Leeds are now in an incredibly strong position, having come through a six-game period involving games against Burnley, Sunderland and Sheffield United without tasting defeat. The Whites opened up a five-point gap on the second-placed Blades while Burnley in third are seven short.

West Brom are due at Elland Road on Saturday lunchtime for another huge clash, with Leeds ticking off each game as promotion becomes a real possibility. Farke’s side now have 12 matches left to decide their fate.