Leeds took on key promotion rivals Sheffield United in a Monday night clash at Bramall Lane.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United produced an incredible response in the face of early setbacks in Monday night's top-of-the-table Championship clash at Sheffield United in which a brilliant 3-1 victory sent them five points clear.

Chris Wilder's Blades went ahead with just 14 minutes on the clock as a header from Tyrese Campbell hit the post and then Illan Meslier before crossing the line for a Meslier own goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Campbell was following up a header from Callum O'Hare which Meslier had tipped on to the crossbar after an unopposed Ben Brereton Diaz cross.

Leeds were on the ropes but the Whites gradually got going but without making any breakthrough until Junior Firpo equalised with 18 minutes left through a bullet header to convert an excellent Dan James cross.

Seeking a winner, Daniel Farke’s Whites were then only denied by an absolutely fantastic save from Blades keeper Michael Cooper to somehow tip a rising drive from substitute Willy Gnonto over the bar for a corner.

Yet all the momentum was now with the Whites who went ahead with just one minute left as Ao Tanaka arrived at the back post to coolly head home from the corner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amazingly, the Whites still weren't done and Farke's side went 3-1 up just one minute later with an absolute piledriver from Piroe from the edge of the box.

The brilliant victory sent Leeds five points clear of second-placed Sheffield United at the top of the Championship and re-established a seven-point cushion in the division’s automatic promotion places back to third-placed Burnley.

News of a new Leeds blow emerged as team news dropped, club captain Ethan Ampadu arriving with the squad but not involved due to a knee injury suffered in training.

Whites boss Daniel Farke declared pre-match that the injury "did not look" and neither did his side in the opening stages against a clearly very fired up Blades side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds survived a huge scare in the ninth minute when keeper Illan Meslier made a mess of a corner, the Frenchman palming the ball back towards goal but saved as Ilia Gruev cleared off the line.

But the Blades were on top and Chris Wilder's side went ahead five minutes later as a header from Tyrese Campbell hit the post and then Meslier before crossing the line for a Meslier own goal.

Campbell was following up a header from Callum O'Hare which Meslier had tipped on the crossbar after an unopposed Ben Brereton Diaz cross.

The Blades were rampant and another cross from the left then flew through the Whites area as the Blades quickly threatened to bag a second.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meslier was having an early nightmare and dropped another cross before a fierce strike from Callum O'Hare was blocked on the edge of the box.

Brereton Diaz then got into the box but saw his shot blocked before Meslier darted out to smother.

Leeds were going nowhere yet finally threatened in the 21st as Junior Firpo got in down the left of the box but the full back saw his low cross scrambled clear.

A Dan James cross from the right then sailed through the area and behind for a goal kick with Manor Solomon unable to get on the end of it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Back came the Blades and a weak shot from the edge of the box from Sydie Peck was easily saved by Meslier.

At the other end, Ilia Gruev blasted a poor shot over from range before having another attempt with a low header to a Solomon cross that was saved.

But the Blades were then in again moments later and only a brilliant clearance from Junior Firpo saved the day after a dangerous Campbell cross.

With the game now end to end, James sent a shot high and wide off target after working an opening just inside the box.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds then squandered their best chance yet as a lovely looping pass from Pascal Struijk played in Solomon who could only fire a shot straight at keeper Michael Cooper who saved.

Moments later, Solomon was in behind again but this time his strike was blocked and cleared away.In the fourth minute of added time, the Blades survived a Leeds corner as the Whites ended the first half on the front foot but a goal down.

Leeds were slow to get going after the break and Meslier saved Leeds seven minutes after the restart as he flew off his line to smother the ball at the very edge of the box to thwart Brereton Diaz who was otherwise in on goal.

At the other end, Sheffield United's players vented their anger at James for going to ground very easily in the box in search of a penalty which failed to interest referee David Webb.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With 57 minutes on the clock, Farke called for a double change as Aaronson and Gruev were hooked off for Mateo Joseph and Joe Rothwell.

The Blades were next to threaten, though, as Jack Robinson sent a header wide from a cross from the right.

A Leeds headed chance - for Firpo - was then sent over the bar from the middle of the box from an Ao Tanaka cross before a firm Blades drive from Vini Souza was well held by Meslier.

But the Blades then survived strong claims for a Leeds penalty as a cross from Bogle was stopped by Harrison Burrows who had stuck out his elbow to divert the ball back to Cooper.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds ought to have equalised in the 71st minute when the Blades failed to clear a corner and the ball eventually dropped to Joseph who could only flash his strike over the bar.

But the Whites finally drew level two minutes later as James worked space to hang in a cross towards Firpo who converted with a bullet header to send the away end wild.

The Blades looked to get back on top but Leeds held firm and the Whites looked set to bag a winner after packing the Blades box in numbers but a very dangerous move ended with Piroe's shot being saved after a very neat turn.

As the Whites then attacked four on three, Cooper got down well to beat away another attempt from Piroe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds would have then got in front two minutes later but for an absolutely fantastic save by Cooper to somehow tip a rising drive from substitute Willy Gnonto over the bar for a corner.

Yet all the momentum was now with the Whites who went ahead with just one minute left as Tanaka arrived at the back post to coolly head home from the corner.

Amazingly, the Whites still weren't done and Farke's side went 3-1 up just one minute later with an absolute piledriver from Piroe from the edge of the box.

Leeds United v Sheffield United: Meslier; Bogle (Byram 90), Rodon, Struijk, Firpo; Gruev (Rothwell 58), Tanaka; James, Solomon (Gnonto 83), Aaronson (Joseph 58), Piroe. Subs not used: Darlow, Schmidt, Debayo, Guilavogui, Ramazani.