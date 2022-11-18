Former Leeds United striker shuts down rumours over managerial vacancy with brief statement
Ex-Leeds forward Richard Cresswell has ruled himself out of the running for York City’s newly-vacant managerial post
The former Leeds attacker and father to current United defender Charlie Cresswell issued a statement this week, distancing himself from rumours linking him with the managerial position at the LNER Community Stadium. Cresswell Snr is a regular at Leeds Under-21 fixtures, as well as the Minstermen’s games, but says he has no intention to replace John Askey who was relieved of his duties earlier this month.
"Just for the record, I have absolutely no interest in the York City job. I’m a supporter and love going to the games with my kids,” Cresswell said in a brief statement on social media site Twitter.
The 45-year-old began his professional career at Bootham Crescent, before going on to play for Sheffield United and Leeds United in a lengthy career. After returning to the club, initially on loan, in 2013, Cresswell hung up his boots before coming out of retirement to sign for local side Tadcaster Albion, making one appearance.
Cresswell has held several roles since retirement, including caretaker boss of York City and head of academy coaching at Leeds, a post which he resigned from in 2019. Cresswell’s son Charlie is currently on loan at Championship side Millwall, where he has scored four goals in fourteen matches from centre-half. Younger son Alfie is also on the books of Leeds United, appearing for the Under-18 side on a handful of occasions this season.