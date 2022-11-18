The former Leeds attacker and father to current United defender Charlie Cresswell issued a statement this week, distancing himself from rumours linking him with the managerial position at the LNER Community Stadium. Cresswell Snr is a regular at Leeds Under-21 fixtures, as well as the Minstermen’s games, but says he has no intention to replace John Askey who was relieved of his duties earlier this month.

"Just for the record, I have absolutely no interest in the York City job. I’m a supporter and love going to the games with my kids,” Cresswell said in a brief statement on social media site Twitter.

The 45-year-old began his professional career at Bootham Crescent, before going on to play for Sheffield United and Leeds United in a lengthy career. After returning to the club, initially on loan, in 2013, Cresswell hung up his boots before coming out of retirement to sign for local side Tadcaster Albion, making one appearance.

YORK, ENGLAND - AUGUST 03: Richard Cresswell of York City leaves the pitch after a clash of heads during the Sky Bet League Two match between York City and Northampton Town at Bootham Crescent on August 3, 2013 in York, England. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)