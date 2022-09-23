The cameras have been back at Leeds United following the success of the “Take Us Home” documentary series back in the 2019/20 season.

However, this time the focus is on the club’s academy at Thorp Arch.

Here is everything you need to know about it....

What is it called?

The series is called ‘Academy Dreams’ and focuses on the young players in the U23s squad as they look to break into the first-team in the future.

It is narrated by former Leeds player Vinnie Jones and produced by Neo Studios.

How can you watch it?

You can watch it from Friday 23rd September on Amazon Prime Video.

Supporters require a subscription to access it. Supporters can get a 30-day free trial or join Amazon prime for £8.99 a month.

All six episodes have been released meaning fans won’t need to wait for any new ones.

Who features on it?

Mark Jackson, the coach of the Whites’ development side, features heavily. He was appointed back in 2020 after Carlos Corberan’s departure to Huddersfield Town and was promoted to the senior coaching set-up by Jesse Marsch over the summer.

Director of Football Victor Orta is seen on it too after featuring on the last “Take Us Home” show.