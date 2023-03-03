NEIL GREWER

Following two decent performances displaying improved defensive structure and solidity, and the emergence of a bona fide left-back fitting into the structure, Leeds should approach this game with positivity and confidence.

Recent goals conceded have come from midfield errors followed by “worldie” strikes and surely such strikes cannot continue.

Leeds United's Spanish head coach Javi Gracia (R) shakes hands with the officials after the English Premier League football match between Leeds United and Southampton at Elland Road (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

Chelsea are struggling to score goals, surprisingly, given the players they have.

The 3-0 hammering of Chelsea earlier in the season is a distant memory, but reminding ourselves of this, along with increased positivity, improved team structure and “new manager bounce” should all be harnessed to give a strong performance at the Bridge.

A solid performance with a bit more fortune in front of goal and with VAR, may well result in a decent result – a point would be decent, a victory exceptional.

Georginio Rutter had his best game on Tuesday and maybe tomorrow will be the day when the small margins go in his favour. Leeds are definitely due the rub of the green – and certainly in London.

Prediction: Chelsea 1 Leeds United 1.

ANDY RHODES

After last weekend’s dramatic late win, Leeds will be looking to continue in good form at Chelsea.

Graham Potter’s Blues have struggled this season despite their frivolous spending, and ironically lost at Stamford Bridge most recently against basement-side Southampton.

Many United fans will go into this one thinking ‘if they can beat Chelsea, why can’t we?’.

Well, this strikes you as the type of game where the hosts will suddenly raise their game.

Junior Firpo will be one of the first names on the team sheet after last week’s heroics, while Georginio Rutter is looking better and better as the weeks go on.

You get the feeling that to achieve Premier League safety Leeds will need to pull a couple of results out of the bag at places like Chelsea.

Last weekend’s win means there’s slightly less pressure on them, but another big showing is needed here.

Prediction: Chelsea 2 Leeds United 2.

KEITH INGHAM

After Tuesday’s FA Cup exit, Javi Gracia will now focus on another trip to West London tomorrow when Leeds visit Chelsea.

Despite their big spending in the January transfer window, the Blues are having a woeful time under their new manager Graham Potter, who, if rumours are true, is hanging on to his job by his fingertips and another defeat may end his tenure there.

Leeds may be boosted, squad-wise, with the return of Liam Cooper and Pascal Struijk but Gracia may stick with the side that beat Southampton. He brought in Kristensen, Roca, Summerville and Rutter for the Cup tie.

They lined up with a midfield three of Adams, McKennie and Roca and they did well despite the defeat.

Leeds won 3-0 in August in one of the best displays under Jesse Marsch.

Usually you’d put this down as a game Leeds would lose, but with Chelsea in poor form they just might do enough to come away with a point.

Prediction: Chelsea 1 Leeds United 1.

DAVID WATKINS

Well, having bowed disappointingly out of the FA Cup there is now only one target left for this season; Premier League survival.

Against Fulham, our performance was remarkably similar to many other games this season.

Leeds were, arguably, the more adventurous side, certainly the side with more goal attempts, and, yet, the result went against us with a combination of bad luck, poor finishing and passing, and an inability to make a telling final ball costing us dear once again.

The worrying aspect of the Cup exit was that, man for man, the Fulham players looked more technically gifted.

Fulham didn’t put a foot wrong; we did. And that has been the story of the season.

We have to tighten up and we need to start at Chelsea.

We know we can beat them – we already have this season – and we know they are struggling, as Southampton proved by winning at the Bridge a fortnight ago.

Can we do it? It’s in our hands.

Prediction: Chelsea 2 Leeds United 2.

MIKE GILL

After the exciting but disappointing tussle with Fulham, United’s next challenge is also in West London against our old pals at Chelsea.

Manager Graham Potter is having a torrid time at the moment and will be anxious to get a win if only to mute the howls of some of the club's less enlightened fans.

The crowd could soon turn against their players if Chelsea don’t start well.

For United it is a chance to grab their first double of the season and looking at our away form we are not expecting too many of them.

The win at Elland Road was as enjoyable as it was unexpected and Jesse Marsch’s fist pumps became fewer and fewer as the season progressed.

The fixture was a lively one last season and saw Joe Gelhardt score his first Premier League goal in a game that the Whites were unlucky to lose.

It is a good time to be facing the Blues but it will not be easy. I'm opting for a draw which would be most acceptable.