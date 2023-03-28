Long-time incumbent Hugo Lloris retired from international duty following the World Cup in Qatar last year, opening the door for a glut of young, French goalkeepers to battle it out for Les Bleus’ No. 1 jersey.

AC Milan stopper Mike Maignan appears to have taken the crown based on manager Didier Deschamps’ starting line-ups during this international break, fending off the likes of Lucas Chevalier, Alban Lafont and Leeds United’s Illan Meslier.

At still only 23 years old, though, Meslier remains eligible for the Under-21 setup – Les Bleuets – and will be expected to retain the No. 1 shirt at youth international level for this summer’s Under-21 European Championships. The Leeds man has stated in a recent interview that he still hopes to earn a first senior call-up to the France squad, despite what could be regarded as a missed opportunity this month.

Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier and team-mates make their way out onto the pitch for a second time during the Premier League match at Elland Road, Leeds. Picture date: Sunday October 16, 2022.

Speaking to Ouest France, Meslier said: “Coming back to Brittany today with Les Bleuets jersey is something remarkable. But this is not the end. I want to climb the ladder again.”

France’s Under-21s face Spain at Stade de la Rabine in Vannes on Tuesday evening – a 30-minute drive from Meslier’s hometown of Merlevenez where he was initially spotted by local side Lorient.

"Of course I know where I come from and what I have accomplished. I didn’t leave Lorient as I wanted. It ended up being a blessing in disguise.”

Meslier departed the French club as a youngster in order to join Leeds after the Breton side recruited Paul Nardi as No. 1, blocking Meslier’s path to first-team football.

By the summer of 2020, Meslier had usurped Kiko Casilla as the club’s first-choice goalkeeper and has not relinquished his grip on that position since.

“I left a cocoon, I got out of my comfort zone, I had to work three times harder to impose myself at Leeds, where nobody knew me.

“It would be a mistake to project myself so far. There are many steps before that [a future transfer]: a continuation to be sought with Leeds, the Euro Espoirs [U21 Euros] in June.