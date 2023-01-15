How does Leeds United’s average home attendance compare to the rest of the Premier League?

Leeds United booked their place back in the top flight back in 2020 under former boss Marcelo Bielsa. They finished an impressive 9th place in their first season back in the big time but struggled last term before managing to stay up on the final day of the campaign.

This term is proving to be another difficult task for the Yorkshire club and they are only two points above the relegation zone. Nevertheless, the club continues to be backed by a passionate set of fans both home and away in all their outings.

The Whites have bolstered their attack in this January transfer window by bringing in Georginio Rutter from Hoffenheim and will be hoping he can help them pick up some more wins. Next up is their FA Cup replay against Cardiff City. In the meantime, here is a look at how Leeds’ average home attendance compares to the rest of the Premier League this season...

1. 20. Bournemouth 10,236

2. 19. Brentford 17,082

3. 18. Fulham 23,035

4. 17. Crystal Palace 24,794