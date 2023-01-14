The Whites have agreed a €28 million initial fee with German side TSG Hoffenheim which includes performance-related add-ons.

Rutter signs a long-term deal at Elland Road until the summer of 2028, joining fellow French youth international Illan Meslier at the club.

A club statement on Saturday night read: “Leeds United are delighted to announce the signing of striker Georginio Rutter for a club record transfer fee.

“The 20-year-old joins the Whites from German Bundesliga side TSG 1899 Hoffenheim.

“After successfully passing his medical, Rutter signed a long-term five-and-a-half year deal at Elland Road, with his contract running until the summer of 2028.”

Rutter’s addition is the second signing Leeds have made to Jesse Marsch’s squad this window, following the acquisition of FC Red Bull Salzburg captain Max Wöber for £10 million.

The 20-year-old will not be eligible to feature in next week’s FA Cup Third Round replay versus Cardiff City, but will be introduced to Elland Road before kick-off.

The striker is expected to be registered in time for next weekend’s Premier League fixture against Brentford, a game in which he could make his Leeds debut.

