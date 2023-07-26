Leeds United continue their preparations for the 2023/24 Championship campaign with a friendly game against Nottingham Forest at Burton Albion’s Pirelli Stadium on Thursday night.

The Whites have faced Manchester United and AS Monaco so far, while also taking part in a behind closed doors friendly against League One side Barnsley. Daniel Farke has just two more pre-season matches before taking charge of his first competitive game against Cardiff City on August 6.

Leeds finalise their pre-season schedule against Scottish Premiership side Hearts at Tynecastle on Sunday. A number of players have left the club this summer following their relegation while Ethan Amapdu remains the only arrival so far. Forest could hand a debut to Anthony Elanga against the Whites, after the player completed a transfer from Man United earlier this week.

Ahead of tomorrow’s game with Forest, here’s all the information you need to keep up with the action in Burton...

What time is kick-off?

The game kicks off at 7.45pm at The Pirelli Stadium in Burton-upon-Trent. The ground is the home of Burton Albion and was built in 2005.

Why is it being played in Burton?

Both clubs agreed to the neutral location for the friendly clash due to redevelopment work at Elland Road and the City Ground.

Are there tickets available?

Tickets appear to have sold-out for the game, with an option to purchase no longer available on the club website. The Whites were allocated 1,900 tickets for the fixture.

How can I watch?

Fans not attending the game live can keep up with the action via Leeds United’s streaming service, LUTV. To watch the game fans will need to purchase a one-off match pass at a cost of £4.99, with more details HERE. A monthly pass to LUTV is available for £3.49 a month, with live match commentary available with a normal subscription but a one-off pass must be purchased to watch the action live. Highlights of the full game will be available to monthly LUTV subscribers.

Are there other ways to follow?