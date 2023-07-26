Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Newcastle man sets out Leeds United transfer timeline as Eddie Howe concedes Darlow exit

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe believes Karl Darlow’s St James’ Park exit could be confirmed this week after it was revealed the goalkeeper is in advanced talks with Leeds United.
By Joe Donnohue
Published 26th Jul 2023, 12:15 BST- 1 min read

Darlow is expected to become Daniel Farke’s second summer signing following the arrival of Ethan Ampadu for an initial £7 million fee last week.

The 32-year-old goalkeeper has spent nine years on Tyneside but faces competition for places with Nick Pope, Martin Dubravka, Loris Karius and Mark Gillespie at St James’ Park.

Leeds have shown an interest in the former Nottingham Forest stopper and are understood to be in advanced talks over a permanent move.

NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 17: Karl Darlow of Newcastle Uited is seen during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Leeds United at St. James Park on September 17, 2021 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 17: Karl Darlow of Newcastle Uited is seen during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Leeds United at St. James Park on September 17, 2021 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)
It is anticipated that Darlow will be given permission to leave Newcastle’s pre-season tour of the United States early in order to complete his transfer with Magpies boss Eddie Howe suggesting a deal could be struck as early as this week.

Speaking over in the States, Howe said: “Karl is a possible one that might happen in the next few days.

"Karl will certainly go with our best wishes. He has been an incredible servant to the football club. We value him, but we can't carry a team of five goalkeepers.”

