Darlow is expected to become Daniel Farke’s second summer signing following the arrival of Ethan Ampadu for an initial £7 million fee last week.

The 32-year-old goalkeeper has spent nine years on Tyneside but faces competition for places with Nick Pope, Martin Dubravka, Loris Karius and Mark Gillespie at St James’ Park.

Leeds have shown an interest in the former Nottingham Forest stopper and are understood to be in advanced talks over a permanent move.

NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 17: Karl Darlow of Newcastle Uited is seen during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Leeds United at St. James Park on September 17, 2021 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

It is anticipated that Darlow will be given permission to leave Newcastle’s pre-season tour of the United States early in order to complete his transfer with Magpies boss Eddie Howe suggesting a deal could be struck as early as this week.

Speaking over in the States, Howe said: “Karl is a possible one that might happen in the next few days.