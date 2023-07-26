Leeds United continue their preparations for the 2023/24 Championship campaign with a friendly game against Nottingham Forest at Burton Albion’s Pirelli Stadium on Thursday night.

The Whites have faced Manchester United and AS Monaco so far, while also taking part in a behind closed doors friendly against League One side Barnsley. Daniel Farke has just two more pre-season matches before taking charge of his first competitive game against Cardiff City on August 6.

Leeds finalise their pre-season schedule against Scottish Premiership side Hearts at Tynecastle on Sunday. A number of players have left the club this summer following their relegation while Ethan Amapdu remains the only arrival so far.

We have rounded up the latest transfer news, on the departure and arrival front with Premier League clubs showing an interest in two Leeds youngsters while the Whites close in on a another signing.

Crystal Palace ‘interested’ in Summerville

Premier League outfit Crystal Palace have identified Crysencio Summerville as a possible signing this summer, according to the Telegraph. Palace will only make a move, however, once they know if he is in Leeds plans for this season or not.

The Dutchman was given an extended break before returning to pre-season with Leeds after featuring in the Under-21 European Championships in Romania and Georgia this summer. Summerville penned a fresh deal at Leeds last summer, which runs until the end of the 2025/26 season, he scored four goals and provided two assists in 28 Premier League games last term.

The player has already been linked with Borussia Dortmund, Aston Villa and PSV Eindhoven this summer after some impressive displays for Leeds last term.

Everton in ‘pole position’ to sign Gnonto

Everton remain at the front of the race to sign Willy Gnonto if the Italian forward leaves Leeds this summer, according to Football Insider.

The revelation comes after reported interest from Serie A champions Napoli, with Gnonto highly rated in his home nation having earned 12 senior caps for his country, as he represented the Italy senior and Under-21s sides this summer.

Napoli are said to be in need of transfer funds before making a move for Gnonto, giving Everton the advantage if Leeds opt to sell. Gnonto joined the Whites last summer and enjoyed a hugely-impressive debut season.

Darlow talks progressing

Leeds United’s pursuit of Newcastle goalkeeper Karl Darlow has been given a considerable boost with the two clubs in advanced talks over a permanent transfer, as reported by the YEP yesterday.

Leeds are understood to have moved into the driving seat for Darlow’s signature after talks commenced this week, despite rival transfer interest from AFC Bournemouth.