Leeds United continued their preparations for the 2023-24 Championship campaign as they beat Yorkshire rivals Barnsley 9-1 in a behind closed doors friendly on Saturday.

The Whites travelled to Norway in midweek to face Manchester United in Oslo as Daniel Farke took charge of the club’s first pre-season game in a 2-0 defeat against the Premier League side.

Doug O’Kane of the Barnsley Chronicle reports a game - which was not open to media - took place between Barnsley and Leeds on Saturday, with Farke’s side emerging as convincing winners.

James Norwood put the Tykes ahead but the Whites responded in stunning fashion to rack up a big win over the South Yorkshire outfit.

According to reports, Mateo Joseph led the scoring with four goals while Crysencio Summerville netted a brace with a goal apiece for Joe Gelhardt, Georginio Rutter and Max Wober.

Both sides fielded strong line-ups from the off before a number of changes were made as younger players later entered the fray. Like Leeds, Barnsley have undergone a number of changes this summer.

After losing 1-0 to Sheffield Wednesday in the League One play-off final with a 123rd-minute goal, the Tykes lost manager Michael Duff to Swansea City with Neill Collins replacing him ahead of the 2023-24 campaign.

The sides met last August in the early rounds of the Carabao Cup with Leeds emerging as 3-1 victors at Elland Road.

The Whites kick off their Championship season against Cardiff City next month and have more pre-season fixtures planned before the competitive campaign gets underway.

Leeds are next in action against AS Monaco at the LNER Community Stadium in York on Saturday, July 22, with the game kicking off at 4pm.

