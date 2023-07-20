Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Predicted Leeds United XI vs AS Monaco revealed as Daniel Farke has near full squad to pick from

Leeds United manager Daniel Farke welcomed the likes of Crysencio Summerville, Willy Gnonto and Illan Meslier back to pre-season training this week, ahead of Saturday’s friendly encounter with Ligue 1 side AS Monaco.
By Joe Donnohue
Published 20th Jul 2023, 10:07 BST
Updated 20th Jul 2023, 10:24 BST

Leeds will host the Monegasque club at York City’s LNER Community Stadium this weekend, several months on from the teams’ encounter at Elland Road during the World Cup break last season.

Monaco ran out 4-2 winners on that occasion, but Leeds will be hoping their 9-1 behind-closed-doors victory over Barnsley last weekend can stand them in good stead for a much trickier test.

Unlike Leeds’ first friendly of the summer which ended in defeat to Manchester United, Farke will have the vast majority of his first-team squad at his disposal after the likes of Charlie Cresswell, Summerville, Gnonto and Meslier all returned for pre-season after their extended breaks.

Those participating at the Under-21 European Championships in Romania and Georgia this summer were not expected to report back for pre-season with the rest of the non-internationals in Leeds’ squad earlier this month as that particular tournament ran into July.

However, due to participation in last weekend’s Barnsley win, Farke could feasibly call on those who have only recently returned to training for this Saturday’s friendly.

Here is the YEP’s predicted line-up against Monaco.

Norwegian 'keeper Klaesson is likely to start in goal with Joel Robles released and Meslier just returning for pre-season while his future remains very much up in the air. (Photo by Ashley Allen/Getty Images)

1. GK: Kristoffer Klaesson

Norwegian 'keeper Klaesson is likely to start in goal with Joel Robles released and Meslier just returning for pre-season while his future remains very much up in the air. (Photo by Ashley Allen/Getty Images)

Drameh played right-back then left-back during the Man United friendly and is expected to continue in his more natural right-sided role this weekend. (Photo by Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images)

2. RB: Cody Drameh

Drameh played right-back then left-back during the Man United friendly and is expected to continue in his more natural right-sided role this weekend. (Photo by Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images)

Fresh from his Under-21 Euros triumph with England, Cresswell played a part in last weekend's 9-1 win over Barnsley and can be expected to line up in central defence again on Saturday. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

3. RCB: Charlie Cresswell

Fresh from his Under-21 Euros triumph with England, Cresswell played a part in last weekend's 9-1 win over Barnsley and can be expected to line up in central defence again on Saturday. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Skipper Cooper appeared to have been rested for the win over League One opponents Barnsley, although with no fans or media allowed to be present, that remains unconfirmed. Still, he will have a role to play against Monaco if he is fit to feature. (Photo by Matthew Peters/Manchester United via Getty Images)

4. LCB: Liam Cooper

Skipper Cooper appeared to have been rested for the win over League One opponents Barnsley, although with no fans or media allowed to be present, that remains unconfirmed. Still, he will have a role to play against Monaco if he is fit to feature. (Photo by Matthew Peters/Manchester United via Getty Images)

