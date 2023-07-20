Predicted Leeds United XI vs AS Monaco revealed as Daniel Farke has near full squad to pick from
Leeds will host the Monegasque club at York City’s LNER Community Stadium this weekend, several months on from the teams’ encounter at Elland Road during the World Cup break last season.
Monaco ran out 4-2 winners on that occasion, but Leeds will be hoping their 9-1 behind-closed-doors victory over Barnsley last weekend can stand them in good stead for a much trickier test.
Unlike Leeds’ first friendly of the summer which ended in defeat to Manchester United, Farke will have the vast majority of his first-team squad at his disposal after the likes of Charlie Cresswell, Summerville, Gnonto and Meslier all returned for pre-season after their extended breaks.
Those participating at the Under-21 European Championships in Romania and Georgia this summer were not expected to report back for pre-season with the rest of the non-internationals in Leeds’ squad earlier this month as that particular tournament ran into July.
However, due to participation in last weekend’s Barnsley win, Farke could feasibly call on those who have only recently returned to training for this Saturday’s friendly.
Here is the YEP’s predicted line-up against Monaco.