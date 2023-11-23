There has been another update in the Everton points deduction saga and Simon Jordan has been sharing his thoughts on the Leeds United impact

Everton's recent points deduction has taken English football by storm and the wake of it is shaping up to be just as chaotic as the initial ruling. Earlier this month, the Toffees were docked a record 10 points for breaching the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules, and now Leeds United are pushing to claim compensation from them.

The Whites are among five clubs who believe they were at a disadvantage due to Everton's overspend. Southampton, Nottingham Forest, Burnley and Leicester City are the other teams in question, and the latter two would appear to have the strongest cases.

Leeds, Burnley and Leicester have all confirmed their plans to sue Everton for a combined £300 million in damages. However, Simon Jordan believes the clubs in question are 'wasting their time' and what they will actually benefit from this process will be minimal.

"Why is the argument limited to four or five clubs? Because there have been nine clubs relegated during that period. So why isn’t there nine clubs coming in? And which part of the £20m overspend was spent in which particular season and affected which particular club?" he said on talkSPORT.

"The conundrum here is that there is a lot of noise in the newspapers about there’s going to be hundreds of millions in potential compensation because of the implications of this. It’s not going to happen.

"I think they’re wasting their time. I think they might get a shakedown — I think they might shake down a bit of aggravation and Everton might turn round and say we’ll give you two or three million quid or something of that nature. I do not see this as something that is going to get anywhere near the cost implications of relegation and I’d be gobsmacked if it got even within a whiff of millions of pounds."

