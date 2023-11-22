Daniel Farke is off to a solid start after taking charge of Leeds United during the summer. The German arrived with a big reputation after guiding Norwich City to two promotions previously, and he has the Whites chasing the same feat, within eight points of the top two.

Leeds have had plenty of successful managers over the years, and plenty of unsuccessful ones, too, but where does Farke rank when it comes to his win percentage so far? Of course, the German gets an advantage given he has a smaller sample size so far, with former bosses such as Don Revie spending much more time at the club. But to give an idea of Farke's start to life at Elland Road, we have taken a look at the top 10 percentages of permanent Leeds bosses. Take a look below.