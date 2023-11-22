Leeds United are chasing an automatic promotion spot as we approach the festive fixtures. The Whites are currently eight points off the top two and the same distance behind leaders Leicester City.

However, Daniel Farke's men have made up plenty of ground over the last few weeks alone, winning three on the bounce and defeating the leading Foxes along the way. As the promotion battle begins to take shape, we have rounded up the latest Championship predicted table from Opta. The data specialists use a variety of data to predict the most likely final position of each team. Take a look below to see where Leeds are most likely to finish, according to the data.