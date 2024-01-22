Leeds United are aiming for promotion out of the Championship and according to FM24, they have some well paid players trying to get them up

There is a good feeling around Elland Road in the aftermath of Leeds United's dramatic late win against Preston North End. When Joel Piroe's injury-time penalty hit the back of the net to secure an invaluable three points, the outpouring of delight, relief and excitement that enveloped the Whites' famous old home showed just how important the result was as Daniel Farke's side aim to secure an immediate return to the Premier League.

All eyes will now be on the King Power Stadium on Monday night as leaders and title favourites Leicester City host third placed Ipswich Town in what is a potentially pivotal fixture that could impact on both the automatic and play-off races in the second tier.

For Leeds, the immediate focus will be Wednesday night's home clash with Norwich City as Farke looks to complete a league double over his former club and help enhance his chances of adding to the two promotions he secured during his time with the Canaries.

There is also the small matter of the final ten days of the transfer window as the Whites boss looks to add to his squad before the winter trading period comes to an end next week. With several potential signings being assessed and a possible increase in the wages at Elland Road, we fire up FM24 to see what salaries the current Whites players are on according to the world's most popular managerial simulation*.