Leeds United v Norwich City injury latest: Two doubts and four ruled out

The latest injury updates ahead of Leeds United's home game with Championship rivals Norwich City on Wednesday night.

There will be added spice to Leeds United's home game against Norwich City on Wednesday night as Daniel Farke aims to rack up a league double over his former club.

The Whites boss led the Canaries to two Championship titles during a four-year reign at Carrow Road and enjoyed a successful return to his old stomping ground earlier this season a Crysencio Summerville brace helped Leeds to a dramatic 3-2 win in East Anglia.

Both sides will head into Wednesday night's Elland Road clash on the back of positive results after the Farke's men claimed a last-gasp 2-1 home win against Preston North End and Norwich claimed all three points in their home clash with West Bromwich Albion.

With both Farke's current and former employers firmly in the battle for a play-off place and a potential promotion into the Premier League, there are several key decisions for the Leeds boss and Norwich counterpart David Wagner to make as they assess the fitness of a number of key players.

The YEP looks at the latest injury updates and team selection issues that will face managers on both sides ahead of the game.

Doubt: Willy Gnonto (Leeds United) The Italy international missed Sunday's win against Preston North End and is a doubt for the game with the Canaries after suffering a hip injury.

OUT: Pascal Struijk (Leeds United) A groin injury ruled Struijk out of the win against North End and he is expected to miss out once again on Wednesday night.

OUT: Karl Darlow (Leeds United) Darlow remains out as he recovers from a dislocated thumb.

OUT: Stuart Dallas (Leeds United) Dallas continues on the long comeback trail from the femoral fracture he suffered against Manchester City back in April of 2022.

OUT: Danny Batth (Norwich City) The former Sunderland defender is expected to miss his side's trip to Elland Road after sitting out their 2-0 win against West Brom with a hamstring injury.