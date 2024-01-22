Leeds United manager Daniel Farke.

Leeds United are at risk of being pipped to a second January signing by Hull City, according to reports. The Whites are known to be looking at full-back options this month and a host of names have been linked with a switch to Elland Road.

Among those defenders Leeds are reportedly interested in is Ryan Giles, who looks set to become available this month after struggling to make the desired impact at Luton Town over the first half of the season. A report last week suggested Leeds had 'enquired' about the former Wolves man with United seeing him as a potential option on the left side of their defence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, it seems Hull may have stolen a march in the race to sign the former England youth international. That's according to Teamtalk, who report that the Tigers are leading the chase with Leeds and Cardiff City in their wake.

It comes after Hull snatched reported Whites target Fabio Carvalho away on loan from Liverpool earlier in the window. The report claims Luton boss Rob Edwards is keen not to lose Giles, who provides much-needed depth in the battle against Premier League, but his departure may well free up space in the squad for a new signing.

It's fair to say Giles has struggled to find stability throughout his career in the senior game. The 23-year-old emerged through the academy ranks at Wolves, but failed to make a league appearance for the club with his game time coming during his eight loan moves away from Molineux.

During his final five years at Wolves, Giles represented Telford United, Shrewsbury Town, Coventry City, Rotherham United, Cardiff City, Blackburn Rovers and Middlesbrough. It was at the latter club last season where he really found consistency, making 47 league appearances throughout and proving a key man under Michael Carrick.