What Erling Haaland has said about Leeds United amid Man City development

The Manchester City striker has penned a lucrative new contract with the Premier League champions - but a piece of his heart remains at Elland Road.

There was some surprise when Erling Haaland committed his future to reigning Premier League champions Manchester City on Friday morning.

The Norway international has been an unquestionable success since joining City in a reported £51.2m deal from Borussia Dortmund during the summer of 2022. Since moving to the Etihad Stadium, Haaland has become a two-time Premier League winner, helped City to a long-awaited Champions League Final win and lifted the FA Cup and UEFA Super Cup. The powerful frontman has made a serious impact in front of goal to become one of the most feared strikers in world football by plundering his way to 111 goals in 126 appearances in all competitions for Pep Guardiola’s men.

Of course, Leeds United know all about Haalands in the Premier League after Erling’s father Alf-Inge spent three years at Elland Road during the late 1990s and that spell left a last impacting on the man that has just put pen-to-paper on a nine-and-a-half year contract at City. Talk of Erling’s admiration for the Whites preceded his arrival to the Premier League after several former team-mates and opposing players revealed the striker had never been shy of admitting his love for all-things Leeds following his Dad’s spell with the club.

What has been said about Haaland’s love of Leeds United?

Speaking ahead of the Whites’ home game against City in December 2022, then-Leeds boss Jessie Marsch said: “Erling texted me as soon as the schedule came out and he said he was most excited for Boxing Day. He was born here, his father has history at the club and he has the club in his heart because of that. When I got this job, he and his father were both incredibly supportive and excited. We expect him to be passionate about this match, which causes issues for us.’

Further evidence of Haaland’s love affair with the Whites came when he came up against Leeds defender Stuart Dallas during Norway’s 5-1 win against Northern Ireland almost two years before his arrival at the Etihad stadium. Dallas admitted the prolific frontman approached him to swap shirts in the aftermath of the game and revealed Haaland had given him a special message.

"I’m not one for swapping shirts,” Dallas told talkSPORT. “I like to keep my own shirt, no matter who I play against. He walked behind me and asked about swapping shirts. It probably wasn’t the smartest thing to do, because we’d just been beaten 5-1 and I’m laughing on camera. It probably didn’t look too good. I thought he meant inside, but he shouted at me and asked to do it now. We did it and then he leaned into me and said, ‘Marching on together!' It was a bit strange. I’ve known the Leeds connection with his father and it was nice he wanted my shirt.”

Former Whites player James Milner also gave an insight into Haaland’s mindset via a conversation he held during City’s defeat at Liverpool in October 2022.

He told Viaplay: “I was sitting with Alfie Haaland, he was my guest today. He said apparently Erling always when he plays against you he says ‘Leeds, Leeds, Leeds’. Can you confirm that? I can confirm that he said he was going to sign for Leeds a few years ago when we played against him. He was obviously lying, so that’s disappointing [laughs].”

What has Haaland said about his love for Leeds?

Speaking during his time with Austrian club RB Salzburg, Haaland said: “I want to be the best possible. The dream is to win the Premier League with Leeds. In addition, the goal is to become a better player than dad was. I hope to be able to get more international matches than he did.”

The striker also opened up on his admiration for the Whites as he produced a muted celebration after scoring twice in City’s 3-1 win at Elland Road in December 2022.

He told VG: “It was planned. I didn't feel like cheering. I have respect for Leeds, where I was born. Of course I cheer together with Jack and said "good job", as there were two fantastic assists. Father and mother were in the stands, the whole family in the stands. It is special. When I was little I had a Leeds kit with Eirik Bakke on the back and a City kit with my father on it. Not in my wildest dreams did I think I would play at Elland Road for City against Leeds. You can't even dream about it, because it's so surreal, with a father who has played for both clubs. I am proud today!”