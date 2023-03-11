The Whites are fighting for their lives near the bottom of the Premier League, and on Saturday, they host a Seagulls side that has hugely impressed this season. Brighton are fighting for a European spot, and they made easy work of West Ham last weekend, winning 4-0. Leeds will be desperate to avoid a similar fate at Elland Road, needing a confidence boost as they head towards the final run-in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news surrounding Elland Road.

McKennie admission

New Leeds signing Weston McKennie has addressed the ‘God awful’ weather he is having to get used to in Yorkshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Those are the things I’ve noticed. It’s a faster pace, it’s more physical, it’s a bit less technical than Italy, but those are the same things I’ve noticed that are different, and the weather, the weather is god awful,” McKennie said on the Indirect Podcast.

“I’m a Texas boy who has been living in Italy for a while with good weather, but here I’m begging to see sunlight for just 10 minutes per day.”

Merson prediction

Paul Merson is predicting a difficult day for Leeds against Brighton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s a massive game for Leeds United,” he wrote in his SportsKeeda predictions. “They’re playing okay but they keep losing matches. Sometimes teams play poorly and get beaten. This Leeds team is playing alright but they’re still getting beaten and that would worry me if I was their fan.

“Brighton are a very good team and they are playing really good football. Even when they got beaten by Fulham a few weeks ago, they dominated the game. I’d be shocked if Brighton don’t get the win here against Leeds.