Five players are set to miss Saturday’s Premier League meeting between Leeds United and Brighton at Elland Road.

Leeds were without club captain Liam Cooper for the 1-0 loss at Chelsea last week and it is unclear when he might return to fitness.

Adam Forshaw [hip] and Stuart Dallas [fractured femur] are among the club’s long-term absentees while Adam Lallana [hamstring] and Jakub Moder [ACL] are still expected to be out injured for Brighton.

Patrick Bamford missed last week’s trip to Stamford Bridge but could make his return against Brighton while there was some welcome news on Thursday for Leeds as it was confirmed Rodrigo and Luis Sinisterra were back in training.

However, head coach Javi Gracia is yet to decide if either of the pair will play a part on Saturday.

“They are doing something with the team, they are starting because some long-term injured players need a process to adapt and to come back with the team,” said Gracia.

“They are doing something. In the next training session we will evaluate the situation we are in, if they are to help us in the next game or if it is better to wait.”

Meanwhile, Seagulls boss Roberto De Zerbi is unsure if Tariq Lamptey will be available for the visitors. He was forced off in the 16th minute of last weekend’s 4-0 win at home to West Ham United. Solly March and Levi Colwill are both in contention, however.