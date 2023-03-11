The BBC are engulfed in controversy after Gary Lineker tweeted out to oppose plans from the Conservatives to ‘stop the boats’.

Earlier this week, the Conservative party announced they will not allow migrant refugees to stay in the country, strikign a deal with African country Rwanda to ship refugees overseas. On the back of that announcement, Match of the Day presenter Lineker tweeteed his opposition, leading to crticisim from some and a surprise decision from the BBC.

Here’s the latest on the situation ahead of Saturday night’s Match of the Day.

When is Match of the Day on?

Match of the Day will be shown on BBC 1 at 10.30pm on Saturday, March 11. The show will run for one hour and 19 minutes in total. Highlights of Leeds United’s clash with Brighton will be shown during the show.

For reference, Match of the Day 2 will also be shown on BBC One at 10.30pm on Sunday, March 12.

Will Gary Lineker be presenting?

No. Gary Lineker will not be presenting Match of the Day this Saturday.

The BBC have made the following statement: “The BBC has been in extensive discussions with Gary and his team in recent days. We have said that we consider his recent social media activity to be a breach of our guidelines.

“The BBC has decided that he will step back from presenting Match of the Day until we’ve got an agreed and clear position on his use of social media. When it comes to leading our football and sports coverage, Gary is second to none. We have never said that Gary should be an opinion free zone, or that he can’t have a view on issues that matter to him, but we have said that he should keep well away from taking sides on party political issues or political controversies.”

What has happened?

Lineker retweeted the Conservatives’ announcement of their refugee plan and said: “Good heavens. This is beyond awful.”

He then added in a reply: “There is no huge influx. We take far fewer refugees than other major European countries. This is just an immeasurably cruel policy directed at the most vulnerable people in language that is not dissimilar to that used by Germany in the 30s, and I’m out of order?”

Following those tweets, Lineker and the BBC held extensive discussions, with a BBC spokesperson saying: “The BBC has social media guidance, which is published. Individuals who work for us are aware of their responsibilities relating to social media. We have appropriate internal processes in place if required.”

After discussions, it was decided that Lineker was to be told to step back from presenting duties until there is some sort of agreement over his social media use, despite the fact Lineker is actually a freelance worker.

Other presenters and commentators

Presenters and commentators are standing by Lineker en masse.

Pundits such as Ian Wright, Jermaine Jenas, Alan Shearer and others have all made it clear they will not be taking part in Saturday night’s show. Match of the Day 2 presenter and back-up Match of the Day presenter Mark Chapman has also pledged his allegiance to Lineker.

Pundits such as Alan Shearer have also withdrawn from MOTD.

Beyond presenters and pundits, commentators are also stepping aside for this weekend, and likely until the issue is resolved. Commentator Steve Cook tweeted on behalf of the commentary team: “As commentators on MOTD, we have decided to step down from (Saturday’s) broadcast. We are comforted that football fans who want to watch their teams should still be able to do so, as management can use World Feed commentary if they wish.

“However, in the circumstances, we do not feel it would be appropriate to take part in the programme.”

What will Match of the Day look like?

For commentary, as Cook says, the BBC can rely on Premier League World Feed commentary, while as far as presenters and pundits are concerned, the BBC has said the following: “Some of our pundits have said that they don’t wish to appear on the programme while we seek to resolve the situation with Gary.