West Ham's stance on Leeds United target as Burnley make Manuel Benson decision

Leeds United have just two days left to conclude any transfer business as Daniel Farke looks to bolster his squad ahead of a Championship promotion push. Leo Hjelde was the latest departure from Elland Road, joining Sunderland permanently on Tuesday.

Three defensive exits mean reinforcements in that area remain a priority but Farke and his men will be purely focused on Friday's trip to Bristol City. In the meantime, the YEP has rounded up some of the latest transfer stories ahead of Thursday's deadline.

Hammers' Johnson stance

West Ham have reportedly rejected an approach from Crystal Palace for their defender Ben Johnson. The Athletic reports that Hammers chiefs have no intention of losing the right-back and hope to tie him down to a new contract instead.

Leeds have been interested in a potential loan move for Johnson throughout the January window, with Farke keen to bring a new right-back to Elland road after exits for both Djed Spence and Luke Ayling. But despite early links, it has gone quiet and Leeds seem to be looking elsewhere.

Palace signed Daniel Munoz from Genk earlier this week but were open to further defensive reinforcements, albeit their attempts have failed. Johnson has made 92 appearances for the Hammers and was previously expected to leave as a free agent in the summer.

Burnley's Benson stance

Manuel Benson has reportedly decided to stay at Burnley for the rest of the season amid interest from Leeds and other Championship clubs. Belgian journalist Sachio Tavolieri reports that the decision came after talks with manager Vincent Kompany.

The Whites were among several second-tier sides keeping an eye on Benson, with Southampton leading the race for much of the month before his move to St Mary's fell through. Burnley are said to have wanted a £15m option to buy, which was not mentioned during initial talks.