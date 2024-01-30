Whites fans travelling to Friday's Ashton Gate fixture against Bristol City have now been asked to join with a two-minute applause for the victims. Connor Parr, brother-in-law of Max Dixon, has called on Leeds and Robins fans to show their support between the 15th and 17th minutes of the game. Posting on social media he said: "Bristol City and Leeds United fans, on the 2nd of Feb at home game we could have a 2 min applause for my brother in law Max and also Mason in the 15th-17th min to commemorate their years of life and how they were tragically lost. It would be much appreciated by us all." The message has also been passed on to the Whites fanbase by Leeds United Supporters Club.

Police have so far made four arrests in connection with the double murder investigation. Max's mum Leanne has paid tribute to her son on social media, saying: "Devastated, our lives will never be the same without you my Boy. I just want to say thank you to everyone…I just can’t find the words right now, I don’t have the energy or strength… we loved Max so so much. I just ask please help my girls." Max’s sister Kayleigh also penned an emotional tribute on Facebook: “My baby brother… one of a kind you are. You sleep tight. A beautiful, kind soul gone. Just taken 16 years so young and innocent oh my heart is broken. I really hope you know how much we love you. How much I love you. You will be missed kiddo I’ll always look out for you in every sunset, shine bright lil’ bro.”