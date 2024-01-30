WINDOW SHOPPING - Blackburn Rovers have turned their attention to Leeds United captain Liam Cooper but the Whites have no plans to let anyone leave after Leo Hjelde's exit to Sunderland. Pic: George Wood/Getty Images)

Previously a mainstay of the Whites defence under successive managers, Cooper has found himself out of the team for stretches of this season with Pascal Struijk preferred by manager Daniel Farke. The centre-back has started just seven of Leeds' Championship fixtures, two of which came at the outset of Struijk's absence on December 29 and January 1. But a minor niggle kept him out of the trip to Cardiff City and he was fit enough only for the bench for the FA Cup trip to Peterborough United. Farke used Ethan Ampadu as the left-sided central defender for three games, before once again turning to Cooper last weekend in the FA Cup.

Rovers' interest, first reported by transfers writer Alan Nixon, comes after they failed to land Liverpool's Nat Phillips on loan. But the YEP understands that Cooper is willing to stay and fight for his place in Farke's side as he chases a second promotion to the Premier League as club captain, and Leeds have no plans to let anyone else leave besides Leo Hjelde. The Norwegian will finalise a move to Sunderland this afternoon for a fee of around £2m. Leeds have already sent loanee right-back Djed Spence back to Tottenham Hotspur this month and permitted the loan exit of stalwart full-back Luke Ayling, who joined Middlesbrough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Like Ayling, Cooper is one of those out of contract at Elland Road this summer and thus far a new deal has not been forthcoming from club chiefs. The 32-year-old joined Leeds from Chesterfield in August 2014 and has made a total of 280 appearances for the Whites. He was one of Marcelo Bielsa’s generals as the club secured their 2020 Championship title and featured in 66 Premier League games under the Argentine and his successors, before last summer’s relegation.