The future of Liam Cooper is still uncertain with the defender yet to find a new club after leaving Leeds United . The 32-year-old’s contract expired at the end of June and although talks continued regarding an extension of his near 10-year stay at Elland Road , an exit is looking more likely.

Cooper is of interest to several Championship clubs and is thought to have held talks with Blackburn Rovers, but an offer is not yet on the table for the Scotland international and he, like many other defenders, is without a club as things stand. A number of options were released by various Championship clubs at the end of last month, including experienced players from Sheffield United, Hull City and West Brom. Take a look below...