The 17 Championship defenders still without a club - including released Leeds United, Sheffield United, Portsmouth & Hull City men

By Kyle Newbould
Published 30th Jul 2024, 18:00 BST

Leeds United are one of several Championship clubs to release experienced defenders this summer.

The future of Liam Cooper is still uncertain with the defender yet to find a new club after leaving Leeds United. The 32-year-old’s contract expired at the end of June and although talks continued regarding an extension of his near 10-year stay at Elland Road, an exit is looking more likely.

Cooper is of interest to several Championship clubs and is thought to have held talks with Blackburn Rovers, but an offer is not yet on the table for the Scotland international and he, like many other defenders, is without a club as things stand. A number of options were released by various Championship clubs at the end of last month, including experienced players from Sheffield United, Hull City and West Brom. Take a look below...

Last club: Blackburn Rovers

1. Kyle McFadzean

Last club: Blackburn Rovers | Getty Images

Last club: West Brom

2. Erik Pieters

Last club: West Brom | Getty Images

Last club: Sheffield United

3. John Egan

Last club: Sheffield United | Getty Images

Last club: Luton Town

4. Dan Potts

Last club: Luton Town | Getty Images

Last club: Hull City

5. Cyrus Christie

Last club: Hull City | Getty Images

Last club: Queens Park Rangers

6. Osman Kakay

Last club: Queens Park Rangers | Getty Images

