Leeds United double-act play major part for England as stoppage time winner settles five-goal thriller
Ian Foster’s Young Lions ran out 3-2 winners in La Plata, Argentina, in what was a hard-fought contest against the runners-up of this year’s South American Youth Championship.
Goals from Bashir Humphreys, Alfie Devine and Leeds’ Darko Gyabi sealed a pivotal group stage win which all but qualifies the youngsters for the knockout stage of this year’s tournament.
England are top of Group E after two matches, securing victories over Tunisia and Uruguay, and now face a third outing versus Iraq who currently sit bottom of the group having conceded seven goals without reply.
Leeds forward Joseph was drafted into the starting line-up after beginning the tournament on the bench for Foster’s side. The Spanish-born striker operated on the left-hand side of attack in a 3-4-3 formation, while Gyabi took up residency in the midfield line alongside Bristol City’s rising star Alex Scott.
England went into the break two goals to the good, courtesy of a strong Humphreys header, followed by Alfie Devine’s finish on the stroke of half-time – set up by Joseph who, with his back to goal, turned on the edge of the penalty area and punched a pass into space for the Spurs youngster to finish beyond Randall Rodriguez.
While Joseph, who was carrying a booking, was substituted shortly after the hour mark, Gyabi remained on the pitch for the entire contest and made his most important contribution during stoppage time at the end of the second half.
Uruguay’s Franco Gonzalez had erased England’s clean sheet four minutes after the restart and as the match drew to a close, the South American side applied considerable pressure to the Young Lions' penalty area.
However, in the fifth minute of nine added on, Gyabi picked up the ball 25 yards from goal, drove forward diagonally through bodies and into the Uruguay box before slotting a precision finish into the bottom right-hand corner to restore England’s two-goal cushion.
Matias Abaldo reduced the arrears once more in the 99th minute but it wasn't enough as England chalked up their second win of the group stage.