First plays second on Monday night as Leeds visit the Blades.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United have received big early backing for Monday night’s huge clash against Sheffield United at Bramall Lane as a massive new boost is expected for Daniel Farke’s Whites.

Leeds again displaced the Blades at the top of the Championship table with Monday night’s thrilling 2-1 victory at home to Sunderland which has put Farke’s side two points clear in top spot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The division’s breakaway top two will now lock horns in a massive clash at Bramall Lane on Monday evening in which Farke’s side could boot five points clear of the Blades with an away success.

Chris Wilder’s hosts, though, would jump back above Leeds by a point with a victory as they look to atone for October’s 2-0 defeat at Leeds in the reverse fixture at Elland Road.

The bookmakers, however, much prefer the chances of Farke’s visitors who have received huge backing in being made odds on favourites with every firm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite being away from home, Leeds are no bigger than 10-11 to leave with a victory and as short as 4-5 with some firms. The Blades, meanwhile, can be backed at north of 3-1 at 16-5 whilst the draw is available at 13-5.

The bookies, though, think Farke’s side will leave with the massive boost of another three-point haul which would kick them five points clear in pole position.

Burnley, currently seven points behind Leeds in third, play on Friday night in an 8pm against Sheffield Wednesday at Turf Moor.

Fourth-placed Sunderland, ten adrift of Farke’s side, take on Hull City at the Stadium of Light in a 12.30pm kick-off the following day.