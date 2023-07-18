Leeds United fans have been reacting to news of the club’s official takeover.

The Whites fans have been waiting for the takeover to become official for some time, with murmerings of the process being ongoing for months. 49ers Enterprises upped their stake in the club last summer ahead of completing a full purchase this summer, but the club’s regelation left fans feeling nervous that the Americans would walk away from a possible deal.

But on Tuesday, Leeds confirmed that a takeover had been ratified by the EFL, with previous vice-chairman Paraag Marathe taking over the chairman role, representing 49ers Enterprises on the ground.

In truth, Andrea Radrizzani enjoyed a pretty successful spell in charge at Elland Road, and he certainly did better than his predecessor, leading the club’s return to the Premier League. But fans were left unhappy by the management of the club last season, with the Whites going through three managers before ultimately suffering relegation back to the Championship.

It feels like the right time for a fresh start, and indeed with a much bigger financial backing. 49ers Enterprises can afford to put significant finance into the club, and there is better timing as Leeds look to secure a return to the Premier League.

As fans celebrate the news, we have rounded up some of the best reactions on Twitter.

GarParkin2021 - “Yessss get in there.”

AtieStein - “Pure magic, come on MOT.”

BennyMayes2 - “About time.”

Forever22MOT - “WE ARE WINNING THE LEAGUE.”

PhulThumbs - “The Phoenix Arises From The Ashes.”

Toddy_LUFC - “Paraag has a dream.”

DomLeeds1919 - “Thought it was never going to happen. Now time to get this squad sorted out ASAP.”

LifeOfBall123 - “Congratulations, let’s hope its a better era for Leeds fans.”