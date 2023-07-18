The club’s takeover by 49ers Enterprises was confirmed on Monday night after the English Football League ratified the consortium’s agreement with outgoing majority shareholder Andrea Radrizzani. The Whites are officially under new ownership, six weeks on from news that an agreement had been reached between the 49ers and Radrizzani’s Aser Ventures. Here, we run through the key figures of the club’s new ownership starting at the very top with a new chairman.