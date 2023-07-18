Leeds United now have new owners – but who are the key figures under 49ers Enterprises and what will they do?
The club’s takeover by 49ers Enterprises was confirmed on Monday night after the English Football League ratified the consortium’s agreement with outgoing majority shareholder Andrea Radrizzani. The Whites are officially under new ownership, six weeks on from news that an agreement had been reached between the 49ers and Radrizzani’s Aser Ventures. Here, we run through the key figures of the club’s new ownership starting at the very top with a new chairman.
1. Paraag Marathe
Previously vice chairman and Board member of the Club, will take over as chairman. In this role, Marathe will oversee all aspects of the club, including football and business operations, and drive the strategy to fight for promotion back to the Premier League in the 2023-2024 season. Marathe takes over from Andrea Radrizzani who has been majority owner of Leeds United since 2017. Photo: Lachlan Cunningham
2. Angus Kinnear
Kinnear, the club's chief executive and board member, will remain in his current position, and continue to direct the club’s day-to-day operations. Photo: Yorkshire Post Newspapers
3. Rudy Cline-Thomas
Cline-Thomas, who is founder and managing Partner of MASTRY – an alternative asset manager focused on venture capital, sports, real estate and media. He will join the board as co-owner and vice chairman of the club. Photo: Claudio Lavenia
4. Peter Lowy
Lifelong Leeds fan Lowy is a significant investor through the family’s investment company Lowy Family Group, in the 49ers Enterprises investment vehicle. Australian Lowy is also on the board of directors. Photo: Rachel Murray