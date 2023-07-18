Leeds United are facing one of their trickiest transfer windows in recent years as they prepare for a season back in the Championship. Following their relegation from the Premier League, Daniel Farke and his side need to focus on retaining as many key players as possible, just as much as they need to bring in new names. Here’s a look at some of the latest transfer headlines for Tuesday, July 18th.

Luis Sinisterra’s future ‘has changed’

The Whites may be preparing themselves for a player exodus this summer but one man who looks to be sticking it out at Elland Road is Luis Sinisterra. According to AS, the winger who signed for £21 million last summer, could continue his chapter with Leeds and help them push for promotion back up to the Premier League.

Sinisterra’s future had been in doubt following the relegation and other clubs have already shown interest in him, but now his future ‘has changed.’ Leeds had reportedly been willing to cash in on him to raise funds this summer, but now they are ‘counting on him’ and ‘maintain the hope of keeping him’ beyond this transfer window.

Robles bids farwell to Leeds

Joel Robles has officially announced the end of his time with Leeds via an emotional social media post. The goalkeeper, who arrived at Elland Road last summer to provide competition from Illan Meslier, was invited to re-join the club for pre-season training despite being released upon expiry of his contract last month. He has rejected this offer and bid farwell to Leeds.

“The time has come to say goodbye. It’s never easy to leave a club that has treated me so well and where I have enjoyed Premier League football again,” Robles wrote on Instagram. “I want to thank all my teammates, staff, board and fans for the way you have made me feel since day one. I have felt truly at home.