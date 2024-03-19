Watford 'set sights' on new manager ahead of Leeds United clash as sensational Kalvin Phillips return mooted
Leeds United will spend the March international break at the top of the Championship after beating Millwall 2-0 on Sunday. Wilfried Gnonto and Dan James were on the scoresheet at Elland Road as the Whites usurped Leicester City to take top spot on goal difference.
A good number of Leeds stars have already left West Yorkshire to join up with their international teammates in what is the final break before the Championship promotion run-in. In the meantime, the YEP has rounded up some of the latest stories surrounding the club:
Watford manager latest
Watford will hope to have a new manager in place for next week's visit of Leeds to Vicarage Road with reports putting Shaun Maloney in the frame. Football Insider reports that the Wigan Athletic boss is a potential option to take over after Valerian Ismael, who was sacked last month.
Former Manchester United and England midfielder Tom Cleverley is in temporary charge and oversaw a much-needed 1-0 win over Birmingham City on Saturday. But the Hornets are keen to use the international break as an opening to bring in a more long-term option.
Maloney was appointed as Wigan manager in January 2023 and has them 11th in League One despite being deducted eight points and having a transfer embargo enforced upon them. The 41-year-old also worked under Roberto Martinez with the Belgian national team and could be in the dugout on Good Friday.
Phillips return mooted
Leeds could make a sensational move for Kalvin Phillips if they are promoted back into the Premier League. GiveMeSport reports that with neither West Ham nor Manchester City wanting the midfielder long-term, a 'romantic’ return to West Yorkshire could be on the cards.
Leeds sold Phillips to City for around £42million in 2022 but injury issues and a lack of opportunities has seen the Whites academy graduate stagnate. He joined West Ham on loan in January amid fears of losing his England place but a poor start to life at the London Stadium has seen him dropped by Gareth Southgate for upcoming friendlies against Brazil and Belgium.
The report adds that any move for Phillips would only be possible if Leeds do go up, not least because of the midfielder's wage demands after being at City. A return to Elland Road currently looks unlikely, whether it be permanent or on loan.