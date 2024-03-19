Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United will spend the March international break at the top of the Championship after beating Millwall 2-0 on Sunday. Wilfried Gnonto and Dan James were on the scoresheet at Elland Road as the Whites usurped Leicester City to take top spot on goal difference.

A good number of Leeds stars have already left West Yorkshire to join up with their international teammates in what is the final break before the Championship promotion run-in. In the meantime, the YEP has rounded up some of the latest stories surrounding the club:

Watford manager latest

Watford will hope to have a new manager in place for next week's visit of Leeds to Vicarage Road with reports putting Shaun Maloney in the frame. Football Insider reports that the Wigan Athletic boss is a potential option to take over after Valerian Ismael, who was sacked last month.

Former Manchester United and England midfielder Tom Cleverley is in temporary charge and oversaw a much-needed 1-0 win over Birmingham City on Saturday. But the Hornets are keen to use the international break as an opening to bring in a more long-term option.

Maloney was appointed as Wigan manager in January 2023 and has them 11th in League One despite being deducted eight points and having a transfer embargo enforced upon them. The 41-year-old also worked under Roberto Martinez with the Belgian national team and could be in the dugout on Good Friday.

Phillips return mooted

Leeds could make a sensational move for Kalvin Phillips if they are promoted back into the Premier League. GiveMeSport reports that with neither West Ham nor Manchester City wanting the midfielder long-term, a 'romantic’ return to West Yorkshire could be on the cards.

Leeds sold Phillips to City for around £42million in 2022 but injury issues and a lack of opportunities has seen the Whites academy graduate stagnate. He joined West Ham on loan in January amid fears of losing his England place but a poor start to life at the London Stadium has seen him dropped by Gareth Southgate for upcoming friendlies against Brazil and Belgium.