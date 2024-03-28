Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Tom Cleverley believes Leeds United will be 'feeling the squeeze' as they prepare to take on Watford at Vicarage Road on Friday night. The Championship promotion race is on a knife edge at present and Daniel Farke's side are aware that every point counts as they push to return to the top flight at the first time of asking.

Of course, with Leicester City and Ipswich Town both in action before Leeds on Good Friday, the Whites could be third in the table by the time they kick off against the Hornets. But regardless of results elsewhere, they already know that three points could be enough to see them stay at the Championship summit.

Cleverley, who is preparing for his first home game in charge of Watford after taking over from Valerien Ismael earlier this month, knows all about the pressures involved at the top of the second tier at the business end of the season and he knows there'll only be one team feeling it on Friday night in Hertfordshire.

However, the former England international still expects to see his side, who are 13th and firmly lodged in midtable, rise to the challenge and make life difficult for Leeds when the two go head to head.

“I’ve been where Leeds are, in a promotion push, and you do feel the squeeze,” he said, per the Watford Observer. “They had three or four lads that had to play extra time in their internationals so we will be at our best to make it as difficult as possible for them.

“I’ve never, ever gone into a game with the mindset of being able to relax because of league position. I’ll be making sure our players don’t do that either. I want there to be something on every single game we play: even if on the last day of the season away at Middlesbrough we can’t move up or down, then you still want to impress and create a feel-good factor.

“That definitely applies on Friday because there is still a hell of a lot for our players to be playing for. I don’t think we’ll need to motivate our players for a game like this.

He added: “Normally averaging two points a game gets you promoted out of this division, and this season there are four teams doing that.

“Leeds are doing brilliantly well and they’re a massive football club with a very successful manager. We have to respect that challenge and we’ve put a lot of work into being prepared.