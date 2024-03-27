Big new boost in Leeds United promotion bid expected with key rival most likely to falter
Daniel Farke’s Whites moved top of the Championship on goal difference with their 2-0 win at home to Millwall in the final game before the international break and return to action on Good Friday evening at Watford.
Under new interim boss Tom Cleverley, the 13th-placed Hornets signed off for the two-week March break with a 1-0 win at Birmingham City but the bookmakers firmly expect Leeds to take another three-point haul from Vicarage Road.
The Whites are odds-on with every firm and no bigger than 3-5 to beat a Watford side rated 5-1 shots. The draw is on offer at 10-3. Furthermore, the bookies think that victory at Watford could even put Leeds further clear of both second-placed Leicester City and third-placed Ipswich Town who both have big Good Friday tests away from home.
Leicester - who have a game in hand - play first in a lunchtime kick-off at Bristol City who are a given a fighting of chance of taking something from the game. The Foxes are odds on but only just at 3-4 against a Robins side at 4-1. The draw is 29-10.
Third-placed Ipswich, a point behind Leeds, are then rated the ‘most likely’ of the current top four to slip up in a 5.30pm kick-off at Blackburn Rovers. Rovers are even shorter than Bristol City in being 11-4 shots with the draw on offer at 11-4. Ipswich are favourites but can be backed at even money.
No issues are envisaged for fourth-placed Southampton who host Middlesbrough in a 3pm kick-off. The Saints are rated the Good Friday bankers of the top four in being near the 1-2 marker at 6-10. Boro can be backed at 17-4 and the draw is 7-2. Southampton are nine points behind Leeds but have two games in hand.
