The Hornets recently parted company with head coach Valerien Ismael and have replaced the Frenchman with recently retired midfielder Tom Cleverley on an interim basis.

Cleverley's side did secure a win in their first outing under the 34-year-old, defeating Birmingham City 1-0 at St. Andrew's Stadium before the international break, but their home form has been especially concerning for those of a yellow-and-black persuasion.

The Hertfordshire club last won a Championship game at Vicarage Road on November 28, 2023 and have since lost six and drawn three of their next nine home league games, which ultimately led to Ismael's sacking. In that time, they have hosted Ipswich Town, Leicester City and Southampton, latterly in the FA Cup, failing to come away with a win against each of the automatic promotion hopefuls. Their winless stretch also includes defeats to Coventry City, Huddersfield Town, Cardiff City and Bristol City.

Contrastingly, Leeds have won six of their seven away league matches in 2024, conceding just one goal in the process, which makes Daniel Farke's side firm favourites for the Good Friday meeting. However, it would be remiss to suggest Watford will be kept at bay, as Leeds have managed in several of their recent away games. The Hornets have scored in eight of their last nine league outings at Vicarage Road, but in each contest been unable to come away with all three points.

A clean sheet in Cleverley's first game was a step in the right direction but Leeds, especially on their current unbeaten run, are a different entity to Birmingham, even if Farke will be without international trio Ilia Gruev, Willy Gnonto or Connor Roberts, which is expected to be the case.

Leeds top the Championship form table, while Watford have taken just eight points from the last 30 available and 14 points from the last 15 games. Only Birmingham, Blackburn Rovers and League One-bound Rotherham United have won fewer in the same period.

