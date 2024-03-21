Leeds United loanee Ian Poveda makes four-word vow after Sheffield Wednesday setback

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United loanee Ian Poveda has vowed to be 'back stronger' after his recent injury setback. Poveda is currently with Sheffield Wednesday after joining the Owls in the closing stages of the January transfer window and it's fair to say he made quite the impression.

The winger has caught the eye with his performances under Danny Rohl, making a spot in Wednesday's starting XI his own and making things happen for the club as they battle against relegation at the foot of the division. However, Poveda had to be withdrawn prematurely on Saturday afternoon as he picked up a muscle injury in the 6-0 defeat to Ipswich Town at Portman Road.

The injury meant he was forced to pull out of this week's Colombia squad, while he is now considered a doubt for Wednesday's Good Friday clash with Swansea City, a game they will see as a must-win in order to bolster their chances of survival.

Poveda, though, has taken to social media to reassure the Hillsborough faithful with a four-word message. "Gonna be back stronger," he wrote alongside a picture of himself in a gym.

Of course, with his contract at Elland Road due to expire at the end of the current campaign, Poveda will be doing all he can to put himself in the shop window so to speak over the remaining eight games of the campaign.

Wednesday have already outlined their desire to sign him up on a free transfer this summer but that may well depend on what league they find themselves in, while Birmingham City have also been linked with his signature after just missing out on his signature over the winter.

