The 20-year-old made three Premier League appearances for Leeds before leaving West Yorkshire in the January transfer window in pursuit of more first-team minutes.

It was a contentious decision, with former Whites boss Marcelo Bielsa puzzled as to why Drameh would pass up being a 'very necessary' part of his small Premier League squad in the hopes of finding better development opportunities elsewhere.

But the defender has made the most of every chance given him by Bluebirds boss Steve Morison since arriving in Wales.

Playing almost every minute for the Championship side, Drameh's impressive performances across 18 league starts have earned him a nomination for Cardiff's Player of the Season award.

On Monday, Drameh was named once again in Morison's starting eleven to face promotion-chasing Luton Town and made one intervention which delighted Leeds fans watching from afar.

Among the Hatters' line-up was former United star Robert Snodgrass, who was drafted in to add experience to the Bedfordshire side who are currently engaged in a fiercely tight battle for a Championship play-off spot.

Cody Drameh on the ball during Cardiff City's Championship match against Swansea City. Pic: Athena Pictures.

Snodgrass was much revered during his four-year stint at Elland Road, scoring 41 goals across just under 200 appearances for the Whites between 2008 and 2012.

Now aged 34, Snodgrass came up against Whites ace Drameh at the Cardiff City Stadium on Monday.

The young talent made quite the impression on him, wiping Snodgrass out with a crunching tackle - though Drameh was helpless to prevent the Scotland international from assisting Harry Cornick's match-winning header as Town claimed a 1-0 victory in Wales.

Whites fans have been reacting to the all-Leeds United coming together on social media:

Former Leeds United winger Robert Snodgrass in action for the Whites. Pic: Michael Regan.

@Aaron_Barker5: Letting the inner Leeds show for next season.

@Sshpussio: Hope he will want to come back to us next season. He’s better than Ayling.

@CallanLUFC: Would be stupid to not utilise him next season.

@Tharansangha: Yeah Drameh is going to be like a new signing next season, unreal talent.

Robert Snodgrass celebrates with Luton Town goalscorer Harry Cornick during the Hatters' 1-0 win over Cardiff City. Pic: Athena Pictures.

@JuceeRob: Can’t wait for him to have a fresh start at Leeds next season.

@Jamesxlufc: The competition at RB between Ayling and Drameh will be so nice to see next season.